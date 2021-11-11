Why rush stacks talk? 

I have to back Mr. Sean Green and Mr. Jeff Heller on this one ("Morro Bay City Council votes to let Vistra demolish the stacks," Nov. 4).

Whether you are for or against removing the power plant stacks, the City Council promised the residents a chance to weigh in. There has been no formal weighing in, other than a last-minute, last item on the agenda, at the planning commission level. As your article stated, the deadline for the city to submit a preference isn't for another 13 months. Let the community vote. Why the rush?

Betty Winholtz

Morro Bay