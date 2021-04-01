Why isn't there a COVID-19 vaccine waitlist? 

I was just informed by the county that I can't get a vaccine appointment for next week. And then I read your article saying many people don't show up for their appointments ("SLO County sees increase in no-shows for vaccine appointments," March 23). How can this be a surprise? Why is there no waiting list? I'm a registered Democrat, but I can understand why people want to recall the corrupt Gov. Gavin Newsom. His no-bid contract with his campaign contributor, Blue Shield, is disgusting. And they don't seem to be doing such a great job.

Steve Key

Shell Beach