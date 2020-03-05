Why I voted for Bernie Sanders! 

I have waited my whole life for someone like Bernie Sanders to run for president. A good person who has spent his life fighting for justice. Economic justice. Racial justice. Educational justice. Environmental justice. Bernie speaks clearly to me on all our major issues.

Healthcare is a human right; Medicare for all is our best response. As an educator, I agree with Bernie that public colleges and universities should be tuition-free for those who earn admission. He is right to fight for a $15 minimum wage, a living wage. Having taught in prisons, I know Bernie is right to want to reform a racially unfair prison system. Living with good people who have immigrated to America, I know Bernie is right when he calls for immigration reform.

Bernie has pledged to find just solutions for all of our current challenges, not by himself, but with our help. He says "Not me, us!" because he knows that it will take all of us, working together, to fix an unjust system.

Wealth inequality threatens our peace in America. Cesar Chavez said, "If you want peace, work for justice."

That includes environmental justice. Bernie tells us that we must wean ourselves from fossil fuels and innovate around renewable energy if we hope to save the planet for our children and grandchildren. In our hearts we know this is true.

Corporations, corporate media, and the elites of the Democratic Party are all spending tens of millions to defeat Bernie because he is ready to even the playing field for us all. They know that more for us means less for them. That's why the media claim that Bernie's big plans are all impossible.

Nelson Mandela said, "Everything is impossible until it happens." Bernie has opened so many minds in America to show us what is possible. He has inspired millions of young people to dream of and work for a better future.

Monied interests are afraid that Bernie will change the status quo and share their pie with the 99 percent we are all a part of.

Bernie is not afraid. He has been fighting all his life, speaking truth to power. If you listen to just one of his speeches you cannot help but be moved by his passion. If you drop all the labels the press has given him, you can hear how clear and smart he is on every major issue.

Millions of people like me stand with Bernie Sanders, giving their time and money to help him win primary after primary. We are not ready to settle for a Democrat funded by billionaires, Wall Street, and big corporations, who will give us the same old same old.

The system is broken. With all of our help, I believe Sen. Bernie Sanders can fix it. That's why I voted for Bernie on March 3.

Gale McNeeley

Santa Maria