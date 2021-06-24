Why do you care now? 

My name is Jeffrey S. Richard, and I have resided on the Central Coast for more than 15 years. I am homeless living in a tent.

Recently I was given a notice from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office CAT team to move everything I own by June 20, 2021. The notice was posted above my campsite on June 16, 2021, at 2:10 p.m.

Does the Sheriff's Office really expect me to have everything I own moved out in three days or I'm subject to arrest for trespassing? So, who really cares then? Give me a break! Or more time!

Be reasonable. I'm just a 63-year-old man moving all my shit in three days or I'm subject to arrest. What are the resources for a single older white male on limited income, $344 a month and food stamps. Where the fuck am I suppose to go?

Can't you just ignore me and leave me alone? You've done it for more than seven years. Why now? And in the hottest time of the year, but who really cares? I am only one person among literally hundreds. But I will speak up, and I will be heard. It's just not fair, but what can I do? I'm just one little voice.

Jeffrey S. Richard

SLO County