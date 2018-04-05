Who's saving whom? 

I have two former Woods Humane Society residents in my home: one, a loving yet neurotic chi-weenie named Peyton Manning (he loves kisses, hugs, and being wrapped up in a blanket like a burrito). He talks with a high-pitched, squeaky voice and prefers the company of the ladies. The other—a sort of locally famous chi-terrier named Mavis—is not so cuddly. She looks like she's smoked a pack a day for 20 years. She hardly likes pets, let alone cuddles. This brash little mutt, known for her unruly mohawk and headstrong attitude (formerly linked to New Times music writer Glen Starkey, I should add), is a great example of the diversity of animals who need forever homes in SLO County today. Deep down, we know that Mavis truly appreciates us, even if she refuses to sit, stay, come, or roll over. You might have a similar story when it comes to your four-legged friend. Perhaps you took home a tabby cat with an old timey drawl or a pit bull who fancies group naps and Saturday morning cartoons. As fun as it is to make up storylines, accents, and horoscopes for the dogs and cats we've come to call family, there are thousands out there that still need love and attention. Wine 4 Paws recognizes this need, and that is why, every year—for the past 10 years—the local nonprofit has worked with Woods Humane Society to bring in as many donations for the no-kill shelter as possible. More than 80 area wineries will donate a portion of their proceeds to Woods Humane Society this April 7 and 8 during Wine 4 Paws' anticipated weekend of events, which will unfold at tasting rooms across the region. All you have to do is stop by a long list of participating wineries and sip a few wines. Not really a wine person? That's OK. Skip the tasting list and head to Woods, where your new forever copilot/collaborator/partner in crime awaits with bated (bad) breath.

Download a map and passport at wine4paws.com. Δ

