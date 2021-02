It's ironic, really. On June 1, 1950, Margaret Chase Smith, a freshman senator from Maine, spoke against Sen. Joseph McCarthy's inflammatory and anti-American rhetoric, the first senator to do so.

For Trump to be impeached, at least 17 Republicans will need to stand and support Trump's impeachment, or will they all bend over and do the will of another McCarthy, who promotes inflammatory and un-American rhetoric?

Richard Miller

San Luis Obispo