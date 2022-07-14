Who will be the truth police? 

In defense of her choice to not celebrate the founding of our nation, Ms. Burns Slater does a thorough job of detailing what she sees as the major problems facing this country ("No longer united," July 7). She makes many accurate points. We still have a lot of work to do trying to ensure that all citizens have an equal shot at the American dream. But I don't think any of that diminishes the generally good intentions of the founders ... viewed from the context of their time. It is that founding that we celebrate. The words are "more perfect union." Not perfect union. Not the perfect union. The word more was carefully chosen. They were trying to make something better than what they had.

However, what actually prompts my reply is the author's view of the First Amendment where early in the essay she complains, "This country allows politicians, the media, corporations and individuals to present non-truths under the guise of the First Amendment." And concludes that, "Adopted in 1792, this amendment does not give permission for untruths or distortions of the truth." She is right. The amendment neither allows nor forbids this, probably because the authors were wise enough to understand that proving the difference between a lie and a genuinely proffered belief in a "truth" that is untrue .... well, you get the idea. Man cannot fly, Russia hoax, COVID-19 treatments, etc.

Is the author suggesting that there should be some law or other vehicle to prevent the spread of untruths? Seems to me that if you are going to go after the First Amendment, you might offer some specific positive steps forward as to how to fix it. Ms. Burns Slater is an eloquent writer and obviously a thoughtful person. I would really love to read her ideas on how this First Amendment problem might be addressed. Who will be the wise and unbiased truth police?

Frank Johnson

Paso Robles