Who can students trust? 

While disturbed parents campaign to restrict and ban information and books from schools and libraries, and politicians enact laws to whitewash American history and eliminate any mention of sexuality or racism, our children are subjected to daily trauma every time they enter their schools.

They are forced to undergo active shooter drills, reminding them that, at any moment, someone could walk in and kill them. We expect them to absorb their lessons and perform well on tests, while suppressing the terror that they could be massacred sitting at their desks. This is not just child neglect or abuse. It's complicity, not only in their inability to think and learn, but in their murder.

These "parental rights" advocates—supposedly working to protect their purportedly delicate children from discomfort, "indoctrination," and "groomers" (pedophile enablers) at school—do nothing effective for their children's rights to a safe environment. The kids know this.

We fret about our children's poor scholastic achievements and deteriorating mental health while we condemn them to chronic psychological stress, subverting their trust in teachers to tell them the unvarnished truth and trust in their parents to secure a place where their natural curiosity and enrichment can blossom.

Shame on us.

David Broadwater

Atascadero