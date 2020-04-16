Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

April 16, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One 

By

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2020

Where's it showing? HBO

click to enlarge musicartsculture_movies3-1-d548fdba6449f805.jpg

It may not sound like the makings of great comedy, but Whitmer Thomas was kidnapped as a child and rescued, and his mother "partied to death." Both these sad events play a large role in this new one-hour HBO comedy special, which mixes his personal life, his family history, and emo music into a deeply confessional, thoroughly entertaining, and remarkably fresh bit of entertainment.

Recorded live at the Flora-Bama, a bar on the state line between Florida and Alabama where his mom and aunt were front-women of the house band, it's something of a homecoming, interspersed with interviews between Thomas and his estranged aunt, his brother, and his father, not to mention some pre-recorded moments starting in his LA apartment. It's basically him processing his life's trajectory—the kidnapping, his teenage years as an emo musician, his leaving home for LA to try his hand at acting, and the death of his mother. This is unlike any "comedy" special I've seen, but it's absolutely worth seeing. (63 min.) Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. HBO's The Plot Against America paints an alternate reality in which Charles Lindbergh beats FDR to become U.S. president Read More

  2. Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker is a fascinating look at an underrepresented part of black history Read More

  3. Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer Read More

  4. Meet SLO County's new poet laureate, Kevin Clark Read More

  5. Big Big SLO consolidates live local streaming concerts on one website Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation