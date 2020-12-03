Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

December 03, 2020 Opinion » Letters

Where's the Morro Coast Audubon Society? 

Even if you don't like seagulls, evidence not hearsay should dictate human interference in nature. The Morro Bay City Council received no data, didn't asked for any data, and presented none of their own that would justify their decision to overrule the city's municipal code, allowing Bayshore Village to "expand the authorization to also allow the harassment and hazing of gulls, and addling of gull eggs" ("Gulls at Bayshore Village declared a nuisance, again," Nov. 26). The Bayshore Village Homeowners Association submitted an undated, unidentified picture of a roof covered in poop. The City Council unanimously made a blind decision. Morro Bay a bird sanctuary? Don't take that to the bank!

Betty Winholtz

Morro Bay

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Conscience extinguished Read More

  2. Greasy, slimy, gopher guts Read More

  3. Close the dunes, again Read More

  4. Paso Robles blues Read More

  5. Share Morro Bay Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation