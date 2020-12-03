Where's the Morro Coast Audubon Society? 

Even if you don't like seagulls, evidence not hearsay should dictate human interference in nature. The Morro Bay City Council received no data, didn't asked for any data, and presented none of their own that would justify their decision to overrule the city's municipal code, allowing Bayshore Village to "expand the authorization to also allow the harassment and hazing of gulls, and addling of gull eggs" ("Gulls at Bayshore Village declared a nuisance, again," Nov. 26). The Bayshore Village Homeowners Association submitted an undated, unidentified picture of a roof covered in poop. The City Council unanimously made a blind decision. Morro Bay a bird sanctuary? Don't take that to the bank!

Betty Winholtz

Morro Bay