What's up with Schakofsy and cannabis? 

The SLO BF Roots project was approved on May 3 by the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors with a 4-1 vote (Debbie Arnold dissenting), rejecting the appeal filed by a neighbor appellant group publicly led by Christina Maldonado and orchestrated by Murray Powell. This fully compliant project, in process for more than four years and sitting on a Planning Department hearing approval from 2020, is the latest supposed win for the cannabis industry. Yet despite a resounding and uncommon 4-1 victory on a cannabis project, Stephanie Schakofsky submitted a letter to Supervisor John Peschong on May 3, 2022, to preemptively indicate her involvement in questioning the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) document on behalf of the appellants. This threat possibly nullifies the years of county staff work, applicant money and time spent, and public dollars by tying up the project in a bogus CEQA lawsuit filed by an out-of-town resident with property in North County, ties to a legal firm in Santa Cruz, and a vendetta against the regulated cannabis industry in SLO County.

The CEQA document already has gone through legal review, has been publicly circulated and approved at the local and state level. A letter from law firm Wittwer Parkin was submitted in 2021, and Schakofsky's letter repeats several of the claims almost verbatim. A rebuttal to the claims in the original letter was filed by the applicant's law firm in 2021 as well. This recent threat of legal action is a blatant abuse tactic of this law firm of the CEQA process and the legal indemnification applicants are required to provide to the county for cannabis projects.

It is difficult to understand the connection Schakofsky has to want to kill projects nowhere near the winery she purchased in North County when she lives in the Bay Area.

Lisa Bugrova

The Lise Consulting

San Luis Obispo