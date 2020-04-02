Got a News Tip?
April 02, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

What We Do in the Shadows 

By
Photo Courtesy Of FX Productions

HAPPY BIRTHDAY (Left to right) Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo Cravensworth (Matt Berry), and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), gather to celebrate Nandor's 757th birthday, in an episode of What We Do in the Shadows, a horror comedy about vampire roommates.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2019-present

Where's it showing? FX, Hulu

Based on the hilarious 2014 comedy horror film of the same name, this sitcom-like TV series follows three vampire roommates living in New York City. Season 2 is set to premiere on April 15, so now's the time to catch up with Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo Cravensworth (Matt Berry), and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), who's married to Laszlo but is carrying on an affair with a human named Jeff Suckler (Jake McDorman), the reincarnation of Nadja's former human lover, Gregor, whom she accidentally decapitated.

There's also Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), Nandor's patient "familiar," aka servant, and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), an "energy vampire" who lives with the trio who can drain both humans' and vampires' energy because he's so boring.

The sitcom's a lot of satirical fun. Another recurring character is Jenna (Beanie Feldstein), a LARPer and virgin who was supposed to be a vampire meal to feast on, but who Nadja felt sorry for and turned into a vampire. Jenna's special power is invisibility, which makes sense because she was ignored as a human.

If you need a few laughs, this show reliably supplies them. (ongoing, 20 30-min. episodes) Δ

