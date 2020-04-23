What about the small businesses? 

I am writing to you today with a heavy heart. My family owns a small business, 34 years in our community. Not a franchise, not a chain. We are a small business. More than 90 percent of our store is dedicated to local purveyors, wineries, farmers, and entrepreneurs. Each day we support our community. We support other businesses. We donate, we volunteer, we pride ourselves in community and in making a positive imprint each day.

I heard about the $20 million that was granted to Ruth's Chris Steak House. That's wonderful, but what is left?

When we applied for our loan, we did it with no expectation of amount. Frankly, a tiny fraction of what they have received would have been appreciated.

Right now, we feel overlooked, frustrated, and forgotten.

We remain hopeful because that is what we do as small business owners and community members. We support each other in all times, good and bad.

So from here, this is how we will continue to be active. We will stay afloat with our hope of better days ahead. We will continue to be part of our community and support one another even if it is with just a smile. We are small business, and you can bet one thing is for certain: We will not give up.

Thank you for taking the time to listen.

Brittany Carollo

SLO