We've got this: As SLO County residents struggle to wrap their heads around the present and future, it's important to remember to breathe and push on—together 

Dear Readers,

We are writing to keep you updated on New Times' plans for COVID-19 (coronavirus). We also want to address any questions you may have regarding our operations, delivery options, and more.

First and foremost, our hearts go out to those in our community and beyond who have been impacted by the virus. The health and well-being of our community is of great importance and we will continually review and update our actions in accordance with new information from the CDC and local authorities.

It is times like these where we feel grateful for our family of clients and readers, and we cannot thank you enough for your continued loyalty. From our family to yours, we wish for the best in these challenging times and for the health and well-being of our clients, readers, and community. We're grateful for the decades of fun and information New Times has brought to our lives and know this challenging time is just a bump in the road.

We're also here for you to tell the stories from our community. Please feel free to share any local notable news, ideas, stories, events, images, or positive actions deriving from our current nationwide crisis. You can send them to slothevirus@newtimesslo.com.

We are committed to continue providing weekly coverage of SLO County. Yet, our offices will be closed to the general public.

If you wish to publish a Legal Notice, paperwork can be submitted through email or fax. Payment with credit card can be called in or payment with check can be put in the mail.

Email: phorton@newtimesslo.com

Fax : 805-546-8641

Address: 1010 Marsh St., SLO, CA 93401

Please call for further instructions or with any questions 805-546-8208

If you wish to speak with our Editorial department, please call 805-546-8208 ext. 228.

If you wish to advertise please call 805-546-8208 ext. 221.

For all other inquiries, please call 805-546-8208 and you will be directed to the appropriate department.

We will continue to publish our newspaper as usual and are committed to keeping the public informed. We appreciate your understanding and wish you all good health.

Editor's note

Despite being overwhelmed right now with information on how to slow the spread of coronavirus, and though we're all facing an uncertain future, New Times is geared up (we think) and ready to roll with the changes. We had to make some tough decisions about how to best use the space we have amid the crisis, so we're cutting our calendar and music sections, the film section has been customized to reflect theater closures, Flavor is smaller, and we're pausing our cover stories—for now. But don't worry! We've still got content for you this week, just like always. And we're working on beefing up our online storytelling through our new "SLO The Virus" blog.

Today, you can read about how the Downtown SLO Association and Chamber of Commerce are working to keep business afloat during virus closures; what local homeless services are doing to slow the spread among the most vulnerable population; upcoming local concerts you don't have to leave your house to see; Heidi Harmon streaming music for families; and how to support your local farmers in these times.

—Camillia Lanham, editor