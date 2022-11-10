click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Boardwalk Pictures

SPORTS MOGULS Hollywood luminaries Rob McElhenney (left) and Ryan Reynolds join forces to buy a down-on-its-luck Welsh football team to try to turn it around, in the FX docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, screening on Hulu.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2022-present

Where's it showing? Hulu

In this documentary TV series, funny famous dudes Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney chronicle their ambitious undertaking when they buy a Welsh football team that needs a whole lot of help to rise to its former glory. From the twinkle of an idea to resodding the pitch, each episode blends slice-of-life moments from the team and from the town and townspeople of Wrexham, along with the duo's many hurdles when it comes to procuring the team and winning over the fiercely loyal fan base.

Whether they're reworking the players or replacing a manager—there seems to be no easy road for Reynolds and McElhenney. The two manage to keep their senses of humor throughout the process though, and everyone surrounding the Wrexham team—from players to townsfolk—are all incredibly endearing. This docuseries will make you fall in love with a little town you may have never known existed if it wasn't for this show.

If you're a fan of these two actors and love an underdog story, Season 1 of Welcome to Wrexham is sure to delight you. I might not be a big sports fan or follower, but this team has gained a fan in me! (18 approximately 28-min. episodes) Δ