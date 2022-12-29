Got a News Tip?
December 29, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Wednesday 

By
click to enlarge CREEPY AND KOOKY Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega, center) and her parents, Gomez (Luis Guzm&aacute;n) and Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), get a reimagining in Tim Burton's Netflix series Wednesday. - PHOTO COURTESY OF MGM TELEVISION, MILLAR GOUGH INK, TEE AND CHARLES ADDAMS FOUNDATION
  • Photo Courtesy Of MGM Television, Millar Gough Ink, Tee And Charles Addams Foundation
  • CREEPY AND KOOKY Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega, center) and her parents, Gomez (Luis Guzmán) and Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), get a reimagining in Tim Burton's Netflix series Wednesday.

What's it rated? TV-14

When? 2022

Where's it showing? Netflix

bingeable.png

Netflix is hitting us right in the nostalgia with Wednesday. While the whole Addams family is iconic, this series focuses on Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) and her new school—one she's forced to go to after setting piranhas free in her former school's pool. Take that, bullies! However, she's less than pleased to be at her parents' alma mater Nevermore Academy, and even more so when she meets her werewolf roommate, Enid (Emma Myers), who loves rainbow colors just as much as Wednesday loves black.

A mystery from her parents' school days reappears—someone or something is out in the woods killing people, and Wednesday suddenly learns that she has growing psychic abilities just like her mother. Along with her is her trusty friend, Thing, though she'll never admit to needing nor loving anything or anyone.

She forms a reluctant friendship with Enid, and Wednesday starts to find purpose at Nevermore. Part detective, part teenager, Wednesday has attitude along with ability, and she won't stop until she cracks the case. I personally loved season one and can't wait for more! Terrific production values and atmosphere makes this campy blast from the past feel new. (8 45-min. episodes) Δ

