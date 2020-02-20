Weddings 2020 

It's about a week after Valentine's Day, and love is in the air. You know what that means, don't you? New Times' annual Weddings issue is here! February is the month of love, and if you're planning on tying the knot, have we got some information for you. In this year's issue, learn about the sweetest way to pamper yourself as a bride-to-be; how to plan a low-waste wedding; getting through that pesky "about us" section on your wedding announcement website; what weddings do for the SLO County economy; how Ride-On plans to weather its financial issues by increasing programs such as the wedding shuttles; and the Kaleidoscope Inn and Gardens in Nipomo has lovely gardens, cute rooms, and a cozy atmosphere in which you can share your upcoming nuptials.
