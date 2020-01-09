We want your questions: 3rd District supervisor candidates square off 

San Luis Obispo County 3rd District supervisor candidates will square off in a Jan. 15 forum hosted by New Times from 6 to 8 p.m. in the SLO County Board of Supervisors Chambers. Incumbent Adam Hill and challenger Stacy Korsgaden will answer questions on county issues that night and we want your input. We want to know about the issues that are important to you.

Send your questions to us via social media, or email. Find us on Twitter @NewTimesSLO, on Facebook @SLONewTimes, or email the editor at clanham@newtimesslo.com before 5 p.m. on Jan. 15. The forum is open to the public at 1055 Monterey St. in SLO, or you can catch it live on our Facebook page and KVEC 96.5FM and 920AM.