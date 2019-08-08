I am shocked by the recent events in Dayton and El Paso!

But:

I am not going to stay home and hide.

I am not going to be afraid; I am going to be aware of my surroundings.

I will help in any way that I can those who are affected by tragedy and teach my children and grandchildren to do the same.

I will not waste my time or anyone else's going on and on about gun control and what the killer's motive was, etc.

These can all be discussed later. Right now the carnage needs to stop.

It won't work to spend money needed for education on security guards. They can't be in every classroom or area on a campus.

There is no purpose in depleting city and state budgets by putting snipers on rooftops and excessive amounts of police at every single event.

The money is much better spent following up on leads given to authorities.

See something, say something is very serious. Each one of these mass murderers had multiple indicators that they had serious problems.

We are the first line of defense. We are the best source of information to the authorities when we have real suspicions.

America has been through wars, depressions, weather disasters, just to name a few.

Guess what, pathetic cowards? You won't break our spirit and make us live in fear! We are Americans, and we stand together, through it all.

Helen Jacobsen

Arroyo Grande