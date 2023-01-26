We see a problem here 

January 26, 2023
Opinion
» Letters
We went for a beach walk at Pismo Beach on Sunday, Jan. 8, and ended up collecting plastic bottle tops and other single-use plastic items. This is just a fraction of what was on the beach.
Raymond and Linda Diepenbrock
Arroyo Grande
