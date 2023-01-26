Got a News Tip?
January 26, 2023 Opinion » Letters

We see a problem here 

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO BY RAYMOND AND LINDA DIEPENBROCK
  • Courtesy Photo By Raymond And Linda Diepenbrock

We went for a beach walk at Pismo Beach on Sunday, Jan. 8, and ended up collecting plastic bottle tops and other single-use plastic items. This is just a fraction of what was on the beach.

Raymond and Linda Diepenbrock

Arroyo Grande

