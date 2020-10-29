We need to reduce money's political influence 

The League of Women Voters regrets the recent decision by the SLO County Board of Supervisors to propose raising the per person donation cap to $25,000 for candidates for county offices. This is a step backward. We should be moving toward reducing the influence of big money in politics not abetting it. Reducing the influence of big money makes our elections fairer. Our elections should work so that everyday Americans can run for office and every American can know that their elected officials are working for them, not the people who finance their campaigns with large donations.

Constituents become disaffected and apathetic when elected officials appear more committed to raising money from big donors and special interests than to connecting with voters and addressing their needs and concerns.

The league supports campaign finance reforms that combat the undue influence of monied interests in elections, that enable candidates to compete more equitably for public office, and that promote citizen participation in the political process. We urge the supervisors to reconsider this unfortunate decision.

Ann Havlik and Cindy Marie Absey

co-presidents

League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County