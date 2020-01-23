Got a News Tip?
January 23, 2020 Opinion » Letters

We need elected officials who are pro-renewable energy 

It's so exciting that Ellen Beraud is running for a SLO County Board of Supervisors seat, especially since she got the Sunrise SLO youth movement endorsement. Ellen has an electric car already! People who have known her for years admire her values, integrity, and work ethic.

Did anyone count the number of times that Beraud's opponent, 5th District incumbent Debbie Arnold, used the word "balance" at the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce forum the other night? That's her mantra. But "balance as usual" is not going to meet today's challenges.

Bold plans for transitioning to renewable energy are needed. With our sunny skies, accessible open spaces, rooftops, and parking lots yet to be covered in solar panels, we can build much more solar energy.

As for wind energy from off the coast, we already have valuable transmission lines connecting to the grid from Morro Bay and Diablo Canyon.

Many living-wage jobs would be created in renewable energy, more than offsetting losses from the closure of Diablo.

We are yearning to hear our elected officials say that an unprecedented increase in renewable energy is the key to a prosperous future.

By electing Ellen, we can start the process.

Kate Montgomery

Atascadero

