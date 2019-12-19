We need civil discourse 

It is with sadness that I feel the need to respond to the letter "Dear Adam Shiff and all Democrats" (Dec. 12). The writer seems to be a big Trump fan and disagrees with impeachment, but he also appears to not be prepared to admit that perhaps the Dems (and many citizens) feel that Trump is guilty of a high crime by asking a favor of a foreign country to investigate his political rival. Thank heavens we live in a country that gives us the freedom to have differences of opinions and the freedom of speech to express them. However, I, for one, am very worried that not only has our Congress become polarized, but our citizens cannot talk to each other. We need civil conversations; we need Congress to work across the aisle and be collegial. Both parties are surely at fault on this. And mostly, we need a president that encourages cooperation in Congress by toning down his rhetoric instead of trying to get his base riled up.

The economic recovery has been going on for the last 10 years, so most of this time period was during the Obama administration. The tax cuts are driving our country deeper in debt, a huge sum that will need to be paid by our children and grandchildren. We try to teach our children to live within their means, and our government needs to learn this important lesson.

Civil discourse? I hope so, but I fear it won't come with Trump at the helm.

Sally Kruger

San Luis Obispo