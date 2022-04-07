We need better public transit options 

I appreciate Kristin Tara Horowitz's well written opinion piece ("A real drag," March 31), and I am in total agreement with her assessment of the county's public transportation system. As a fellow Los Osos resident, I have had the same thoughts. I called the bus company years ago to request better service and got lame excuses. More direct and timely bus service, as well as dedicated bike lanes, would do wonders to alleviate the ever growing traffic issues in the county. We need to invest in our infrastructure in order to improve our quality of life.

Lorraine Conlen

Los Osos