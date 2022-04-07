Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

April 07, 2022 Opinion » Letters

We need better public transit options 

I appreciate Kristin Tara Horowitz's well written opinion piece ("A real drag," March 31), and I am in total agreement with her assessment of the county's public transportation system. As a fellow Los Osos resident, I have had the same thoughts. I called the bus company years ago to request better service and got lame excuses. More direct and timely bus service, as well as dedicated bike lanes, would do wonders to alleviate the ever growing traffic issues in the county. We need to invest in our infrastructure in order to improve our quality of life.

Lorraine Conlen

Los Osos

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Wind across the sanctuary Read More

  2. Sunset musings Read More

  3. Spillin' the tea Read More

  4. The Nipomo Vons does have fresh produce Read More

  5. Affordability and subsidized housing Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation