Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

April 14, 2022 Opinion » Letters

We need an independent redistricting commission 

An April 8 Tribune editorial ("Charter plan looks like another power grab by SLO County's conservative supervisors") describes the lack of respect for the SLO County citizens by the Board of Supervisors majority. It appears that the majority is working to ensure that partisan gerrymandering will continue into the foreseeable future. I fully support the establishment of an Independent Redistricting Commission to take the job of drawing district lines out of the hands of the politicians and give it to the local citizens.

It should have not come to this. The five-member SLO County Board of Supervisors, regardless of party affiliation, should have asked themselves: "If we let the citizens vote on their preference for a redistricting map, would the Patten Map have been selected?" Having voted without considering the answer to this question indicates the importance of bringing in independent bodies to create fair, nonpartisan district maps.

This course of action would reveal our supervisors to be true statespeople, instead of just politicians. Statespeople serve the interests of the people. Politicians serve their personal interests. Statespeople receive respect regardless of party affiliation. Politicians do not.

The establishment of an independent redistricting commission would improve local morale and regain local trust in future redistricting considerations.

Harvey Levenson

Pismo Beach

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Affordability and subsidized housing Read More

  2. Sunset musings Read More

  3. Off-roaders’ swan song Read More

  4. We need better public transit options Read More

  5. A party that needs to reevaluate itself Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation