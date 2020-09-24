We need a steady hand 

Jan Marx is the clear choice for San Luis Obispo City Council. Her deep understanding and extensive knowledge of local government are needed now more than ever as our city faces the COVID-19 financial crunch. She has built a valuable network that connects her to our community and key organizations. She has credibility across the political spectrum and is highly principled with the drive to make our community better. She is worthy of our trust to do a great job.

She has an amazing track record of achievements from Lake Nacimiento water that flows to open space to our city's first inclusionary housing ordinance and the purchase of land for our new 40 Prado homeless shelter. She is an effective leader who puts civility first and is never showy about it. We will need an experienced, steady hand to guide us through these troubled times. We can count on her to do a great job for our city.

Amy Kardel

San Luis Obispo