We need a qualified clerk-recorder 

When I was on City Council, a young woman was hired as an assistant in the administration office. I watched as she began to study, learn, and eventually to practice her craft under the guiding eyes of the very capable city clerk.

Now Elaina Cano is the appointed SLO County Clerk-Recorder, and she is running to be elected to continue in that office.

Clerk-recorder is not a political office, but rather a very technical position. Fair and transparent elections are vital to our democracy, and it is important that we have someone who has experience doing the job.

The nonpartisan office is not a place to learn by doing. Elaina Cano is a certified professional who has studied, learned, practiced and is now providing the public service required of a clerk-recorder.

To this day, I do not know what Elaina's personal politics are, as it should be. I encourage everyone to vote for the most qualified candidate for SLO County clerk-recorder on the ballot in June. Elaina Cano is the one.

Christine Mulholland

San Luis Obispo