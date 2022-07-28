Got a News Tip?
July 28, 2022 Opinion » Letters

We must elect democracy champions in the midterms 

The Jan. 6, 2021, attack on our nation wasn't a random act by a handful of sore losers, but a premeditated and organized insurrection. Now, thanks to the hearings, there's overwhelming evidence that Trump and his allies were at the helm of it.

We heard from former members of the Trump administration and Republican state officials about how Trump illegally pressured the vice president, the Department of Justice, and state legislatures to overturn the election he knew he lost. And when it didn't work, he summoned an armed mob to march on the Capitol building in a final, violent attempt to stop the peaceful transfer of power.

These insurrectionists haven't gone anywhere. In fact, more than 100 of them have already won their primaries. It's up to us to do our part and vote to make sure they don't win this fall.

Should these dangerous candidates win their elections, we could have election deniers in key seats of power, like secretary of state and county clerk, ready to overturn whatever election results they don't like.

Our democracy is at stake. If we want to hold onto our freedoms to vote, to have our votes decide elections, and to rely on elections to keep our leaders in check, then we have to cast our ballots during the midterms this year on Nov. 8.

Jennifer Peterson

Grover Beach

