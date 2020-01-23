We have beach access regardless of who owns it 

County residents and visitors enjoy the Cayucos/Morro Bay off-leash dog beach. Which is the very reason why the city need not worry about its conservation ("Morro Bay takes first steps in preserving its dog beach," Jan. 16). Decades of unrestricted public use grant dogs and people access. It's a legal doctrine called prescriptive rights. It doesn't matter who owns the beach lots—Cayucos, Chevron, Morro Bay—the public has access rights. This right was exercised and affirmed in Pismo Beach several years ago.

Why create a false need to preserve dog beach access? City Council wants to annex a large piece of Chevron property. The property has five lots. These aren't regular city residential lots of 3,000 to 6,000 square feet. Each lot is acres of land.

A requirement has been inserted into an agreement that says if the city will back the five-lot annexation with LAFCO, then the city can own the beach lots. Annexation in Morro Bay is approved by a vote of the people. The council needs a hook that convinces the public to vote for annexing acres of land into our city limits.

However, ownership is irrelevant to access. And we don't need acres of land annexed as the city flounders with a negative budget.

Betty Winholtz

Morro Bay