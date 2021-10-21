We have a new street in front of our house on Trouville Avenue, Grover Beach.

Thanks to:

• The Grover Beach City Council for placing a bond measure for street repair on the ballot.

• Voters of Grover Beach who approved bond Measure K-14 that will generate $48 million for street repair over a 25-year period.

• Grover Beach City staff for managing and overseeing the planning, design and construction.

• Rick Engineering for design services.

• JJ Construction for excavation, grading, and paving.

We hope the city will now consider a way to better maintain and keep our new streets clean with an improved and more frequent street sweeping schedule.

Richard and Carol Roberts

Grover Beach