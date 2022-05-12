Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

May 12, 2022 Opinion » Letters

We do, indeed, need a qualified clerk-recorder 

By

I agree with Christine Mulholland's letter about the need for a "qualified clerk-recorder" ("We need a qualified clerk-recorder," May 5). Elaina Cano, the appointed clerk-recorder, is the only qualified candidate experienced in managing clerk-recorder's offices and elections.

I watched the interviews of prospective appointees before the Board of Supervisors, and Ms. Cano was transparent, nonpartisan, and spoke with the confidence of her experience.

One of the other candidates says he is nonpartisan, but he's playing "dirty" like the local GOP brags about. That candidate called on his old high school buddy, Mike Nolan, and their other buddy, T. Keith Gurnee, and they filed a frivolous lawsuit about comma placement on the ballot and what the appointed clerk-recorder's title should be. It was embarrassing and disgusting.

It was good to see the judge throw the bogus "dirty" lawsuit out of the court. It may have been their attempt at intimidation tactics, pathetic as it was. That attorney(s) should be sanctioned for that frivolous lawsuit.

That candidate says he's nonpartisan. But he says a lot of things that are not true. He is a contributor to, a defender of, and a cult member of the local yellow press tabloid. That online tabloid is a right-wing cult, dispensing conspiracy theories and falsehoods. I cannot read it.

The most qualified and experienced candidate for the upcoming election for clerk-recorder is Elaina Cano.

Scott Jenkins

San Luis Obispo

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Shock and outrage Read More

  2. Vote of the people, for the people Read More

  3. We need a qualified clerk-recorder Read More

  4. Use of force Read More

  5. Take this advice Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation