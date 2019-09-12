We couldn't do it without your support 

Countless local youth are empowered by mentors who support and nurture their growth. Kindergarten through 12th grade mentoring programs have been shown to be a cost-effective way of empowering students by boosting factors that can lead to student success, including school-related attitudes, behaviors, and performance. In addition, our program offers a focused nutrition component that helps our youth learn about healthy food choices while supporting food insecure families, which is a problem faced by 45 percent of the children we serve.

Last school year, Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County's School Based Mentoring Program served almost 200 students through the generosity of our volunteers and donors like The Harold J. Miossi Charitable Trust, which has supported the program with $140,000 in funding. Since 2012, Mr. Miossi's legacy has ignited the hope and promise of youth, allowing us to double our impact by serving two youth with every mentor match. The elementary-age student who receives support and guidance and the high school- or college-age mentor who has an opportunity to learn leadership and impact their community.

The best outcome is that 61 percent of young people participating in our program saw an improvement in their scholastic competency.

We are especially grateful to The Harold J. Miossi Charitable Trust and all of our program sponsors who ensure school children have meaningful access to empowering mentoring relationships that improve their outlook for the future and our local community.

Jenny Luciano

Big Brothers Big Sisters of SLO County CEO

San Luis Obispo