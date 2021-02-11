We all need more spinach 

I did somewhat enjoy Al Fonzi's "Will America heal?" (Jan. 28) opinion concerning the Jan. 6 events in D.C. The attempted insurrection was well organized by right-wing groups. Like the Proud Boys, who remind me of the Bluto character in the old Popeye cartoons. Bluto likes to use brute force when battling Popeye, and Popeye eats his spinach and wins. Al does exaggerate a bit, saying that the crowd "numbered in the hundreds of thousands" when more reputable (to me) people say under 10,000. Quite a difference. Al does write that "Trump should have accepted responsibility, resigned, and apologized to America," which I definitely agree with. And we should all eat more spinach.

Clement Salvadori

Atascadero