Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

May 26, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Waterman 

By
click to enlarge THE BIG KAHUNA Duane DeSoto stands in for five-time Olympic medalist and surfing pioneer Duke Paoa Kahanamoku, in Waterman, a biography about the Hawaiian legend streaming on PBS. - PHOTO COURTESY OF MISCELLANEOUS ENTERTAINMENT
  • Photo Courtesy Of Miscellaneous Entertainment
  • THE BIG KAHUNA Duane DeSoto stands in for five-time Olympic medalist and surfing pioneer Duke Paoa Kahanamoku, in Waterman, a biography about the Hawaiian legend streaming on PBS.

What's it rated? Not rated

When? 2021

Where's it showing? PBS

newflicks.png

Isaac Halasima (The Last Descent) directs this documentary about Duke Paoa Kahanamoku, a five-time Olympic medalist and native Hawaiian who's credited with introducing surfing to the world. The film uses archival materials and reenactments with Duane DeSoto starring as Duke, as well as interviews with surfing legends Kelly Slater, Laird Hamilton, and Fred Hemmings. Jason Momoa narrates.

I was familiar with the broad strokes of Duke Kahanamoku's life story, but what I didn't know about was all the racism he faced and the sort of dignity and grace he mustered in the face of it. The man was a hero who saved lives as a lifeguard and who broke swimming records that the Amateur Athletic Union refused to acknowledge until years later.

He introduced surfing to both California and Australia, indelibly changing their cultures and images. What really comes through is Duke's aloha spirit—a positivity that kept him fulfilled through adversity. He was a great man not because of his amazing athletic achievements and heroism but because of his character, humility, and kindness. This documentary is a fitting tribute to a person who should not be forgotten. (88 min.) Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. The Northman Read More

  2. Palm Theatre screens Tiny Vineyards, a documentary on home winemaking Read More

  3. Our Flag Means Death Read More

  4. Wendelin Van Draanen's latest release The Peach Rebellion is an easy-reading historical novel with a lot to teach Read More

  5. LiLA Creative Community's next Women's Morning of Renewal event focuses on macrame art Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation