December 20, 2018 Opinion » Letters

Want higher pay? Then cut pensions 

County workers on strike for higher pay note that their compensation is below county workers' in comparable counties. This is one perspective. Another is comparing their pay to our local job market. County salaries may be modestly below comparable private sector pay in our county. However, if you consider their whole pay package that includes a lifetime pension, which could amount to hundreds of thousands of dollars, or even into the millions, over their life, depending on their tenure and salary, county pay is likely far above local private sector workers who don't get pensions. If they want higher pay, it should be offset by reduced pension benefits.

Jim Slade

San Luis Obispo

