Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

October 21, 2021 Opinion » Letters

Wake up, SLO County 

Thank you, Don Maruska, for your letter to New Times last week ("Stop politicizing county government"). Well said! In a more woke community, there would be an intelligent reminder (like yours) to the masses every week.

I totally agree with your remarks! The disgraceful, partisan, cynical politicking by SLO County Board of Supervisors' Trumpist-majority is at the expense of the real majority—the citizens of SLO County! Is there no way to curb Peschong, Arnold, and Compton's blatant Machiavellian evil?

Adding to our current local malaise and flat-out ignorance is the complacency of academia, who should be at least voicing leadership. This, in a town with two institutes of "higher learning." Ivory Tower dwellers, indeed!

I dearly wish for any "Elect Maruska!" campaign. Nobody can pull the wool over your eyes. Grateful for your calling out the scoundrels!

Heather Howell

Atascadero

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

55 Fiction 2021: Find winners of the shortest story contest ever
Menus Spring/Summer 2021
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Alone on a hill Read More

  2. The oil next time Read More

  3. Job applicants for District 4: Please step forward Read More

  4. Caring for Cayucos Read More

  5. Cube of rubes Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation