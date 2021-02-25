Wake up, Atascadero! 

What's keeping you from joining every other city in San Luis Obispo County in signing up with Central Coast Community Energy (3CE)?

It will provide clean, renewable energy at a savings. Atascadero could save money on electricity now costing it more than $600,000 yearly. This could help pay for much needed improvements for our fire and police departments.

Atascadero City Council was presented with 3CE's energy program in 2018 and again in 2019, but declined to put it on the agenda nor have staff do a report. Meanwhile Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Grover Beach, Arroyo Grande, and Santa Maria all responded positively and signed on with 3CE.

Many Atascadero businesses and residents want renewable energy at a savings. PG&E would still distribute power, but 3CE would source clean energy along with investment and job creation in our community. More than 10 million California residents now receive electricity from similar community choice energy programs.

Since we missed the window of opportunity to sign on with our sister city, Paso Robles, it will take until 2023 for Atascadero to get approval from the California Public Utilities Commission to attain service, so there's plenty of time for questions to be asked and answered. There's no obligation for staying with 3CE if unsatisfied. The option is ours but only if we are allowed to exercise it.

Marty Brown

Atascadero