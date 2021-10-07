Got a News Tip?
October 07, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Voting open for New Times Music Awards' Readers Choice Award 

By

Votes to determine this year's winner of the New Times Music Awards' Readers Choice Award will be collected through Monday, Oct. 18 (deadline is 5 p.m.). The public is invited to vote for their picks online at newtimesslo.com. Each voter is asked to select three picks (and rank them as first, second, and third) out of a list of 19 entries (songs are available to listen to on the survey link).

The musical acts included on the survey are Rogue Status, Nicole Stromsoe, Louie and Talia Ortega, Carbon City Lights, The Santa Cruz Family Band, Pete Pidgeon, Blythe Berg, Ghost/Monster, Lu Lu and The Cowtippers, The Tipsy Gypsies, Bob and Wendy, Rio Fleming, Miss Leo, b poz, The Bogeys, and The Fearless Messenger of Love. Δ

