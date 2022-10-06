Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

October 06, 2022 Opinion » Letters

Vote to keep John Headding as Morro Bay's mayor 

Small-town mayors are often ceremonial figures—smiling for the cameras, welcoming tourists, cutting ribbons, and letting events flow by.

Fortunately for us in Morro Bay, John Headding is anything but that type.

There have been a number of major issues dropped on us in the last few years, everything from the pandemic to major public works programs. Luckily for us, Mayor Headding boldly faced and led us down the road to solving them all.

That Dr. Headding is willing to serve again with all the worry and stress the mayor is currently under amazes me. But as he is, I can only be ever grateful and enthusiastically cast my vote—John Headding for mayor of Morro Bay.

Frank Merrill

Morro Bay

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Choose land over money for the Morro Bay power plant property Read More

  2. 'Retreat rights'? Read More

  3. Spillover impacts mar SLO's railroad safe parking program Read More

  4. Don't submit to pepper spray or vigilantes Read More

  5. PG&E’s Diablo Canyon is like the Titanic—a disaster Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation