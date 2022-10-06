Vote to keep John Headding as Morro Bay's mayor 

Small-town mayors are often ceremonial figures—smiling for the cameras, welcoming tourists, cutting ribbons, and letting events flow by.

Fortunately for us in Morro Bay, John Headding is anything but that type.

There have been a number of major issues dropped on us in the last few years, everything from the pandemic to major public works programs. Luckily for us, Mayor Headding boldly faced and led us down the road to solving them all.

That Dr. Headding is willing to serve again with all the worry and stress the mayor is currently under amazes me. But as he is, I can only be ever grateful and enthusiastically cast my vote—John Headding for mayor of Morro Bay.

Frank Merrill

Morro Bay