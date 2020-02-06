Got a News Tip?
February 06, 2020 Opinion » Letters

Vote no on upcoming school bond measure 

An alert to all taxpayers about the upcoming March 3, 2020, election and a ballot initiative entitled Proposition 13, not to be confused with the Proposition 13 passed in 1978 and led by the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association that protected homeowners and business owners.

The March 3, 2020, Proposition 13 is a $27 billion school bond including estimated interest that does nothing to fix the failed government education system in California.

Borrowing $15 billion for school construction and repairs makes no sense when California has a $22 billion budget surplus. The 80 percent estimated interest cost means we're actually on the hook for $27 billion.

Currently there are strict limits on how much bond debt local school districts are allowed to carry. There is a hidden provision in the March 3 Proposition 13 that nearly doubles the limits school districts can borrow.

This means huge increases in property taxes are a near certainty, and all taxpayers are affected, either directly in property tax bills or through higher rents and other costs.

Unlike Proposition 13 from 1978, this 2020 Proposition 13 ballot initiative puts all taxpayers at risk of higher taxes. The Republican Party of San Luis Obispo County strongly urges a no vote!

Randall Jordan

chairman

Republican Party of SLO

