Vote Marilyn Rodger for San Luis Coastal school district 

School Board elections used to be straightforward enough. Just select a good candidate that had the will and experience to improve our schools and keep them current in this changing world. Now, national political and/or religious factions are targeting school board elections. Their aim is to control boards and thereby control the learning agenda. Look around the world to see countries where political philosophy or religion dominates the schools. Not good, and not what we are in this country. Fortunately, I can recommend a good candidate for the San Luis Coastal Unified School District trustee area 1 for the upcoming November election, Marilyn Rodger, whose only aim is to stick up for what’s best for the children. She’s getting my vote and I hope yours too.

Linda Merrill

Morro Bay