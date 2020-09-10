Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

September 10, 2020 Opinion » Letters

Vote Gray, Pierson 

We are totally in support of the candidacy of both Tom Gray and David Pierson as directors for the Cambria Community Services District. Both candidates possess the insight, knowledge, intellect, and calm demeanor to do an outstanding job. Both candidates support the effort of the district to secure a permanent alternate water source, which we wholeheartedly support. We remember, not so long ago, taking buckets of water from our shower down a flight of stairs to try to save some of our trees & plants, not an easy task for a 70-plus-year-old couple.

Lastly, and probably the most important issue, is that the water facility would also do wonders for the environment of the San Simeon Creek by keeping water in the creek's underground channel during the summer months, which is also our high tourist activity.

Al & Claudia Solomon

Cambria

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. We will miss you, Pepe Delgado's Read More

  2. Sham-watch 2020 Read More

  3. Liberty and justice for all Read More

  4. Teach a superhero Read More

  5. Destiny rendezvous, redux Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation