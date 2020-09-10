Vote Gray, Pierson 

We are totally in support of the candidacy of both Tom Gray and David Pierson as directors for the Cambria Community Services District. Both candidates possess the insight, knowledge, intellect, and calm demeanor to do an outstanding job. Both candidates support the effort of the district to secure a permanent alternate water source, which we wholeheartedly support. We remember, not so long ago, taking buckets of water from our shower down a flight of stairs to try to save some of our trees & plants, not an easy task for a 70-plus-year-old couple.

Lastly, and probably the most important issue, is that the water facility would also do wonders for the environment of the San Simeon Creek by keeping water in the creek's underground channel during the summer months, which is also our high tourist activity.

Al & Claudia Solomon

Cambria