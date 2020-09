During the next term of the Cambria Community Services District board, the appeal of a Coastal Development Permit application will reach the California Coastal Commission. At the crucial hearing there, I want our board to show unequivocal support for the permit. Only current board member David Pierson and candidate Tom Gray have promised their support. Your vote for these two candidates will give us the best chance for local control of the facility we built and are paying for.

Mike Lyons

Cambria