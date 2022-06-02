Vote for Dawn Addis 

Leadership is important. I support Dawn Addis for state Assembly because she is the experienced, thoughtful, and principled leader needed. Dawn is a city council member, teacher, and mother, with a 20-year record of leadership in our Central Coast communities. Her priorities—lowering housing costs, reducing gun violence, protecting women's reproductive rights, safeguarding California's coast, and addressing climate change—align with mine. I know her to be honest and straightforward, hardworking, and willing to stand up for what's right. I know as our elected representative she will advance a clear and strong vision for honest government, guided by her experience living and working on the Central Coast.

On June 7, join me in voting for Dawn Addis for Assembly.

Gail Morton

Monterey