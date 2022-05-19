Vote for anyone but Geoff Auslen from Glenn's repair 

SLO County supervisor candidate Geoff Auslen has earned the dubious distinction of being one of the rudest business owners in Atascadero. An issue that voters need to consider when choosing who to elect in the June election.

As the owner of Glenn's Repair & Rental, Auslen works as a small-engine mechanic and leases out equipment. Long before he announced his candidacy, members of the community trashed Auslen on Google and Yelp because of his alleged rude and bullying behavior.

Here are a few reviews: Nick Crafts on Google, "Very rude and not helpful. Now I know where NOT to take my business." Guy Callari on Google, "Most expensive and least trustworthy repair shop in the area." And from Jessika S. on Yelp, "The owner was extremely rude and acted like we were idiots."

Can you imagine how he will treat constituents who have an issue? Vote for anyone but Geoff Auslen.

Thomas Dawson

San Luis Obipso