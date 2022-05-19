Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

May 19, 2022 Opinion » Letters

Vote for anyone but Geoff Auslen from Glenn's repair 

SLO County supervisor candidate Geoff Auslen has earned the dubious distinction of being one of the rudest business owners in Atascadero. An issue that voters need to consider when choosing who to elect in the June election.

As the owner of Glenn's Repair & Rental, Auslen works as a small-engine mechanic and leases out equipment. Long before he announced his candidacy, members of the community trashed Auslen on Google and Yelp because of his alleged rude and bullying behavior.

Here are a few reviews: Nick Crafts on Google, "Very rude and not helpful. Now I know where NOT to take my business." Guy Callari on Google, "Most expensive and least trustworthy repair shop in the area." And from Jessika S. on Yelp, "The owner was extremely rude and acted like we were idiots."

Can you imagine how he will treat constituents who have an issue? Vote for anyone but Geoff Auslen.

Thomas Dawson

San Luis Obipso

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Showtime Read More

  2. My vote for the 2nd District Read More

  3. Democracy on the ballot Read More

  4. What's up with Schakofsy and cannabis? Read More

  5. We do, indeed, need a qualified clerk-recorder Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation