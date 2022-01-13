Volunteers 2022: The SLO Botanical Garden, Shower the People, and the Los Padres Forest Association 

click to enlarge

Each January, we put out a volunteers issue, but with another year of COVID-19 in the rearview mirror, it seems especially important this time around to pay homage to those who continued to give their time to help others. Staff Writer Bulbul Rajagopal speaks with SLO Botanical Garden volunteers about native plants and outdoor education; Staff Writer Malea Martin touches base with Shower the People about fulfilling the cleanliness needs of the homeless population; and Assistant Editor Peter Johnson speaks with the Los Padres Forest Association about volunteering to help maintain recreational access in the national forest.