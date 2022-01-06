Volunteer for CASA 

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) advocates for the best interests of abused and neglected children within the court system. We recruit, train, and supervise volunteers with the goal of ensuring that every child grows up in a safe, nurturing, and permanent home.

For someone interested in an amazing volunteer opportunity to serve the disadvantaged children in their local community, there are several new reasons to become a CASA at this time. Starting in 2022, we will double the monthly on-going educational training opportunities for our current CASA volunteers. Some of the training topics include the effects of substance abuse, mental illness and intimate partner violence on parenting from a child's perspective; active listening skills; dealing with conflict and sensitive issues.

We are partnering with several local businesses, including The Great American Melodrama, the San Luis Obispo Children's Museum, the Charles Paddock Zoo, Civic Ballet San Luis Obispo, Central Coast Archery, and The Pad SLO Rock Climbing Pad to provide courtesy event tickets and waive entrance fees for our volunteers attending with the children. For more information, please check out our website: https://slocasa.org.

Laura Ochoa

Training Coordinator

CASA of San Luis Obispo County