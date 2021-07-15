Voice your thoughts on adapting to climate change 

While suffering with the recent heat and worrying about the drought and the likelihood of local wildfires, you may not have noticed the tremendous amount of work that SLO city has been doing to help us adapt to the changing climate. Since January, the city has been holding a series of webinars on adaptation and resilience. Go to the city's website to view their Resilient SLO initiative. And consider attending the upcoming virtual workshop on Thursday, July 22, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.: lgc.org/resilient-slo. Come prepared to share your ideas and concerns.