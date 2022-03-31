click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Lovely Productions

STARTER HOME Young couple Gemma (Imogen Poots) and Tom (Jesse Eisenberg) have decided to settle down, but when they visit Yonder, a new tract housing complex, they suddenly find themselves trapped in a suburban nightmare, in Vivarium, screening on Amazon Prime.

What's it rated? R

When? 2019

Where's it showing? Amazon Prime

Gemma (Imogen Poots) and Tom (Jesse Eisenberg) think it is finally time to take the next step and look at homes together, but instead of walking into their future, they walk into a nightmare. Eerily odd real estate agent Martin (Jonathan Aris) leads them to Yonder, an endless sea of identical green homes. He thinks No. 9 will be the perfect fit—"Not a starter home," he says, "a forever home."

The two are both disturbed and amused by the odd man, but when he and his vehicle disappear, the couple are mystified. Shrugging it off as simply an odd afternoon, they pile back into their car and drive away. Except they can't. Every street they turn down, every different turn or direction they go, leads them back to the door of No. 9. What follows is the terrifying realization that they are in some sort of alternate universe or twisted game that won't let them leave. Mysterious boxes with supplies appear, as does a newborn baby. They are instructed to raise the child if they wish to be released.

The Boy, as they call him, ages rapidly into youth—and is a complete nightmare. Mimicking the couple, screaming like a baby bird waiting to be fed, and honestly just being a complete creep, he wedges a divide between the two as they are trapped endlessly and still trying to escape. This is a strange film but mesmerizing. I wasn't sure where they were going to be able to go with the plot line, but they managed to take it in some very unexpected directions. If you like a film to leave you unsettled, Vivarium is going to hit the spot. (97 min.) Δ