Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

March 31, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Vivarium 

By
click to enlarge STARTER HOME Young couple Gemma (Imogen Poots) and Tom (Jesse Eisenberg) have decided to settle down, but when they visit Yonder, a new tract housing complex, they suddenly find themselves trapped in a suburban nightmare, in Vivarium, screening on Amazon Prime. - PHOTO COURTESY OF LOVELY PRODUCTIONS
  • Photo Courtesy Of Lovely Productions
  • STARTER HOME Young couple Gemma (Imogen Poots) and Tom (Jesse Eisenberg) have decided to settle down, but when they visit Yonder, a new tract housing complex, they suddenly find themselves trapped in a suburban nightmare, in Vivarium, screening on Amazon Prime.

What's it rated? R

When? 2019

Where's it showing? Amazon Prime

newflicks.png

Gemma (Imogen Poots) and Tom (Jesse Eisenberg) think it is finally time to take the next step and look at homes together, but instead of walking into their future, they walk into a nightmare. Eerily odd real estate agent Martin (Jonathan Aris) leads them to Yonder, an endless sea of identical green homes. He thinks No. 9 will be the perfect fit—"Not a starter home," he says, "a forever home."

The two are both disturbed and amused by the odd man, but when he and his vehicle disappear, the couple are mystified. Shrugging it off as simply an odd afternoon, they pile back into their car and drive away. Except they can't. Every street they turn down, every different turn or direction they go, leads them back to the door of No. 9. What follows is the terrifying realization that they are in some sort of alternate universe or twisted game that won't let them leave. Mysterious boxes with supplies appear, as does a newborn baby. They are instructed to raise the child if they wish to be released.

The Boy, as they call him, ages rapidly into youth—and is a complete nightmare. Mimicking the couple, screaming like a baby bird waiting to be fed, and honestly just being a complete creep, he wedges a divide between the two as they are trapped endlessly and still trying to escape. This is a strange film but mesmerizing. I wasn't sure where they were going to be able to go with the plot line, but they managed to take it in some very unexpected directions. If you like a film to leave you unsettled, Vivarium is going to hit the spot. (97 min.) Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

More by Anna Starkey

Trending Now

  1. After the pandemic closed his SLOMA exhibit to the public, Mark Bryan painted on Read More

  2. The Adam Project is a family-friendly time-travel adventure Read More

  3. Grover Beach Community Library hosts upcoming book sale Read More

  4. Get a taste of the upcoming Lucidity fest at SLO Brew Rock on March 25 Read More

  5. Iliza Shlesinger brings Back in Action tour to the PAC Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation