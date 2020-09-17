Got a News Tip?
September 17, 2020 Special Issues & Guides » Student Guide

Virtually learning: As Cal Poly and Cuesta start a new year, education stays online 

Cover Illustration By Alex Zuniga

sg_2020_logo.png

For this year's annual student guide issue, we talk challenges and potential successes facing local colleges and universities due to the constraints of COVID-19. Staff Writer Kasey Bubnash covered nontraditional students who have kids and jobs as well as the resources out there for them; Staff Writer Karen Garcia spoke with one of the founders of a new app designed to help students find housing that suits them; Assistant Editor Peter Johnson talks to Cuesta College's bree valle about moving students from the stage to podcasting; and Sun Staff Writer Malea Martin talks to the HotHouse about virtual successes. Δ

